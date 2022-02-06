Football: Spanish La Liga Table
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 06, 2022 | 09:40 AM
Madrid, Feb 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2022 ) :Spanish La Liga table after Saturday's third match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Real Madrid 22 15 5 2 47 20 50 Sevilla 22 13 7 2 34 16 46 Real Betis 22 12 4 6 41 25 40 Atletico Madrid 21 10 6 5 36 26 36 Barcelona 21 9 8 4 32 23 35 Real Sociedad 21 9 7 5 22 21 34 Villarreal 22 8 8 6 36 23 32 Athletic Bilbao 22 7 10 5 21 17 31 Rayo Vallecano 22 9 4 9 27 24 31 Celta Vigo 23 8 6 9 28 25 30 Valencia 22 7 8 7 35 36 29 Osasuna 22 7 7 8 22 27 28 Espanyol 22 7 6 9 26 30 27 Elche 23 6 8 9 26 31 26 Getafe 23 6 7 10 20 23 25 Granada 22 5 9 8 26 33 24 Real Mallorca 22 5 8 9 19 34 23 Cadiz 23 3 9 11 20 38 18Alaves 23 4 5 14 17 38 17Levante 22 1 8 13 21 46 11