UrduPoint.com

Football: Spanish La Liga Table

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 06, 2022 | 09:40 AM

Football: Spanish La Liga table

Madrid, Feb 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2022 ) :Spanish La Liga table after Saturday's third match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Real Madrid 22 15 5 2 47 20 50 Sevilla 22 13 7 2 34 16 46 Real Betis 22 12 4 6 41 25 40 Atletico Madrid 21 10 6 5 36 26 36 Barcelona 21 9 8 4 32 23 35 Real Sociedad 21 9 7 5 22 21 34 Villarreal 22 8 8 6 36 23 32 Athletic Bilbao 22 7 10 5 21 17 31 Rayo Vallecano 22 9 4 9 27 24 31 Celta Vigo 23 8 6 9 28 25 30 Valencia 22 7 8 7 35 36 29 Osasuna 22 7 7 8 22 27 28 Espanyol 22 7 6 9 26 30 27 Elche 23 6 8 9 26 31 26 Getafe 23 6 7 10 20 23 25 Granada 22 5 9 8 26 33 24 Real Mallorca 22 5 8 9 19 34 23 Cadiz 23 3 9 11 20 38 18Alaves 23 4 5 14 17 38 17Levante 22 1 8 13 21 46 11

Related Topics

Granada Cadiz Bilbao Valencia Barcelona Real Madrid Atletico Madrid Sevilla Espanyol Celta

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 February 2022

1 hour ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 6th February 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 6th February 2022

1 hour ago
 Farrukh expresses grief over death of Sania Nishta ..

Farrukh expresses grief over death of Sania Nishtar's mother

10 hours ago
 Interior Minister condoles Sania's mother death

Interior Minister condoles Sania's mother death

10 hours ago
 Governor leads rally in solidarity with Kashmiris

Governor leads rally in solidarity with Kashmiris

10 hours ago
 PM always highlighted Kashmir issue in effective m ..

PM always highlighted Kashmir issue in effective manner: Ayub Afridi

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>