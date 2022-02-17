Football: Spanish La Liga table

UrduPoint.com

Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2022 ) :Spanish La Liga table after Wednesday's match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Real Madrid 24 16 6 2 48 20 54 Sevilla 24 14 8 2 36 16 50 Real Betis 24 13 4 7 45 29 43 Barcelona 23 10 9 4 38 27 39 Atletico Madrid 24 11 6 7 42 34 39 Real Sociedad 23 10 8 5 24 21 38 Villarreal 24 9 9 6 38 23 36 Athletic Bilbao 24 8 10 6 25 21 34 Osasuna 24 8 8 8 25 27 32 Celta Vigo 24 8 7 9 28 25 31 Rayo Vallecano 23 9 4 10 27 27 31 Valencia 24 7 9 8 36 38 30 Espanyol 24 7 7 10 29 34 28 Elche 24 6 8 10 26 33 26 Real Mallorca 23 6 8 9 22 36 26 Getafe 24 6 7 11 23 27 25 Granada 24 5 9 10 26 36 24 Alaves 24 5 5 14 19 39 20Cadiz 24 3 10 11 20 38 19Levante 24 2 8 14 24 50 14

