Football: Spanish La Liga Table

Faizan Hashmi Published February 25, 2022 | 08:40 AM

Football: Spanish La Liga table

Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2022 ) :Spanish La Liga table ahead of the weekend matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Real Madrid 25 17 6 2 51 20 57 Sevilla 25 14 9 2 37 17 51 Real Betis 25 14 4 7 47 30 46 Barcelona 24 11 9 4 42 28 42 ---------------------------- Atletico Madrid 25 12 6 7 45 34 42 ---------------------------------- Villarreal 25 10 9 6 42 24 39 ----------------------------- Real Sociedad 24 10 8 6 24 25 38 Athletic Bilbao 25 9 10 6 29 21 37 Osasuna 25 8 8 9 25 30 32 Celta Vigo 24 8 7 9 28 25 31 Rayo Vallecano 24 9 4 11 28 29 31 Valencia 25 7 9 9 37 42 30 Elche 25 7 8 10 28 34 29 Espanyol 25 7 8 10 30 35 29 Getafe 25 6 8 11 24 28 26 Real Mallorca 24 6 8 10 23 38 26 Granada 25 5 9 11 27 40 24 -------------------------- Cadiz 25 3 11 11 21 39 20 Alaves 25 5 5 15 19 42 20 Levante 24 2 8 14 24 50 14 Note: Top four qualify for Champions League, bottom three relegated, fifth place qualifies for Europa League group stage, sixth place qualifies for Europa Conference League play-off round

