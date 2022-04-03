Football: Spanish La Liga table

Madrid, April 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2022 ) :Spanish La Liga table after Saturday's third match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Real Madrid 30 21 6 3 61 26 69 Sevilla 29 15 12 2 40 19 57 Barcelona 28 15 9 4 56 29 54 Atletico Madrid 29 16 6 7 53 36 54 ---------------------------------- Real Betis 29 15 5 9 50 35 50 ----------------------------- Real Sociedad 29 13 9 7 29 29 48 -------------------------------- Villarreal 30 12 9 9 48 29 45 Athletic Bilbao 29 10 11 8 33 28 41 Valencia 29 10 10 9 42 43 40 Osasuna 29 10 8 11 29 36 38 Celta Vigo 30 9 9 12 34 34 36 Espanyol 29 9 9 11 35 41 36 Rayo Vallecano 28 9 5 14 29 34 32 Getafe 30 7 11 12 28 33 32 Elche 29 8 8 13 30 40 32 Granada 29 6 10 13 31 46 28 Cadiz 29 5 12 12 25 41 27 ------------------------- Real Mallorca 30 6 8 16 26 50 26 Levante 30 4 10 16 33 58 22 Alaves 29 5 7 17 23 48 22 Note: Top four qualify for Champions League, bottom three relegated, fifth place qualifies for Europa League group stage, sixth place qualifies for Europa Conference League play-off round