Football: Spanish La Liga table

Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2022 ) :Spanish La Liga table after Sunday's second match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Real Madrid 31 22 6 3 63 26 72 Sevilla 31 16 12 3 44 22 60 Barcelona 29 16 9 4 57 29 57 Atletico Madrid 31 17 6 8 57 38 57 ---------------------------------- Real Betis 31 17 5 9 56 37 56 ----------------------------- Real Sociedad 30 14 9 7 30 29 51 -------------------------------- Villarreal 31 12 10 9 49 30 46 Athletic Bilbao 31 11 12 8 36 30 45 Valencia 30 10 11 9 42 43 41 Osasuna 31 11 8 12 31 40 41 Espanyol 31 10 9 12 36 42 39 Celta Vigo 31 9 9 13 34 35 36 Rayo Vallecano 29 9 6 14 31 36 33 Getafe 31 7 11 13 28 35 32 Elche 30 8 8 14 31 42 32 Granada 31 6 11 14 35 52 29 Cadiz 30 5 13 12 25 41 28 ------------------------- Real Mallorca 30 6 8 16 26 50 26 Levante 30 4 10 16 33 58 22 Alaves 31 5 7 19 24 53 22 Note: Top four qualify for Champions League, bottom three relegated, fifth place qualifies for Europa League group stage, sixth place qualifies for Europa Conference League play-off round