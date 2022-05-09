Football: Spanish La Liga table

Madrid, May 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2022 ) :Spanish La Liga table after Sunday's third match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Real Madrid 34 25 6 3 73 29 81 -- champions Barcelona 35 20 9 6 65 35 69 Sevilla 35 17 14 4 51 29 65 Atletico Madrid 34 18 7 9 59 41 61 -------------------------------------- Real Betis 35 17 7 11 57 40 58 -------------------------------------- Real Sociedad 35 15 11 9 34 34 56 -------------------------------------- Villarreal 35 14 11 10 55 34 53 Athletic Bilbao 34 13 12 9 41 34 51 Osasuna 35 12 10 13 36 46 46 Valencia 35 10 14 11 45 49 44 Celta Vigo 35 11 10 14 41 38 43 Rayo Vallecano 35 11 9 15 35 39 42 Espanyol 35 10 10 15 38 50 40 Elche 35 10 9 16 37 48 39 Getafe 35 8 13 14 31 37 37 Cadiz 35 7 14 14 33 47 35 Granada 35 7 13 15 43 59 34 -------------------------------------- Real Mallorca 35 8 8 19 32 62 32 Levante 35 6 11 18 44 67 29 Alaves 35 7 7 21 28 60 28 Note: Top four qualify for Champions League, bottom three relegated, fifth place qualifies for Europa League group stage, sixth place qualifies for Europa Conference League play-off round