UrduPoint.com

Football: Spanish La Liga Table

Faizan Hashmi Published May 09, 2022 | 12:20 AM

Football: Spanish La Liga table

Madrid, May 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2022 ) :Spanish La Liga table after Sunday's third match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Real Madrid 34 25 6 3 73 29 81 -- champions Barcelona 35 20 9 6 65 35 69 Sevilla 35 17 14 4 51 29 65 Atletico Madrid 34 18 7 9 59 41 61 -------------------------------------- Real Betis 35 17 7 11 57 40 58 -------------------------------------- Real Sociedad 35 15 11 9 34 34 56 -------------------------------------- Villarreal 35 14 11 10 55 34 53 Athletic Bilbao 34 13 12 9 41 34 51 Osasuna 35 12 10 13 36 46 46 Valencia 35 10 14 11 45 49 44 Celta Vigo 35 11 10 14 41 38 43 Rayo Vallecano 35 11 9 15 35 39 42 Espanyol 35 10 10 15 38 50 40 Elche 35 10 9 16 37 48 39 Getafe 35 8 13 14 31 37 37 Cadiz 35 7 14 14 33 47 35 Granada 35 7 13 15 43 59 34 -------------------------------------- Real Mallorca 35 8 8 19 32 62 32 Levante 35 6 11 18 44 67 29 Alaves 35 7 7 21 28 60 28 Note: Top four qualify for Champions League, bottom three relegated, fifth place qualifies for Europa League group stage, sixth place qualifies for Europa Conference League play-off round

Related Topics

Granada Cadiz Bilbao Valencia Barcelona Sunday Top Real Madrid Atletico Madrid Sevilla Espanyol Celta

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 May 2022

15 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 8th May 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 8th May 2022

15 hours ago
 Football: French Ligue 1 results

Football: French Ligue 1 results

1 day ago
 Marcos Jr on verge of historic win as Philippine p ..

Marcos Jr on verge of historic win as Philippine presidential campaign ends

1 day ago
 RugbyU: European Champions Cup results

RugbyU: European Champions Cup results

1 day ago
 No 'practical evidence' Russia plans to use tactic ..

No 'practical evidence' Russia plans to use tactical nukes: CIA

1 day ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.