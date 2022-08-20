Football: Spanish La Liga table

UrduPoint.com

Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2022 ) :Spanish La Liga standings after Friday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points) Rayo Vallecano 2 1 1 0 2 0 4 Atletico Madrid 1 1 0 0 3 0 3 Real Betis 1 1 0 0 3 0 3 Villarreal 1 1 0 0 3 0 3 Osasuna 1 1 0 0 2 1 3 Real Madrid 1 1 0 0 2 1 3 Real Sociedad 1 1 0 0 1 0 3 Valencia 1 1 0 0 1 0 3 Celta Vigo 1 0 1 0 2 2 1 Athletic Bilbao 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 Barcelona 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 Real Mallorca 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 Sevilla 2 0 1 1 2 3 1 Espanyol 2 0 1 1 2 4 1 Valladolid 2 0 1 1 1 4 1 Almeria 1 0 0 1 1 2 0 Cadiz 1 0 0 1 0 1 0 Girona 1 0 0 1 0 1 0Elche 1 0 0 1 0 3 0Getafe 1 0 0 1 0 3 0

