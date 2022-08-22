Football: Spanish La Liga Table
Published August 22, 2022
Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2022 ) :Spanish La Liga standings after Sunday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Real Madrid 2 2 0 0 6 2 6 Real Betis 2 2 0 0 5 1 6 Osasuna 2 2 0 0 4 1 6 Rayo Vallecano 2 1 1 0 2 0 4 Athletic Bilbao 2 1 1 0 1 0 4 Atletico Madrid 1 1 0 0 3 0 3 Villarreal 1 1 0 0 3 0 3 Real Sociedad 1 1 0 0 1 0 3 Valencia 2 1 0 1 1 1 3 Barcelona 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 Sevilla 2 0 1 1 2 3 1 Real Mallorca 2 0 1 1 1 2 1 Espanyol 2 0 1 1 2 4 1 Celta Vigo 2 0 1 1 3 6 1 Valladolid 2 0 1 1 1 4 1 Almeria 1 0 0 1 1 2 0 Girona 1 0 0 1 0 1 0 Cadiz 2 0 0 2 0 3 0Elche 1 0 0 1 0 3 0Getafe 1 0 0 1 0 3 0