Football: Spanish La Liga Table
Sumaira FH Published August 27, 2022 | 09:40 AM
Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2022 ) :Spanish La Liga standings after Friday's match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Real Betis 3 3 0 0 6 1 9 Villarreal 2 2 0 0 5 0 6 Real Madrid 2 2 0 0 6 2 6 Osasuna 3 2 0 1 4 2 6 Barcelona 2 1 1 0 4 1 4 Rayo Vallecano 2 1 1 0 2 0 4 Athletic Bilbao 2 1 1 0 1 0 4 Celta Vigo 3 1 1 1 4 6 4 Atletico Madrid 2 1 0 1 3 2 3 Girona 3 1 0 2 3 3 3 Valencia 2 1 0 1 1 1 3 Real Sociedad 2 1 0 1 2 4 3 Almeria 2 0 1 1 2 3 1 Sevilla 2 0 1 1 2 3 1 Mallorca 2 0 1 1 1 2 1 Espanyol 2 0 1 1 2 4 1 Elche 2 0 1 1 1 4 1 Valladolid 2 0 1 1 1 4 1Cadiz 2 0 0 2 0 3 0Getafe 2 0 0 2 1 6 0