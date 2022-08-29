Football: Spanish La Liga table

Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2022 ) :Spanish La Liga table after Sunday's first match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Real Betis 3 3 0 0 6 1 9 Villarreal 3 2 1 0 5 0 7 Real Madrid 2 2 0 0 6 2 6 Osasuna 3 2 0 1 4 2 6 Real Sociedad 3 2 0 1 3 4 6 Barcelona 2 1 1 0 4 1 4 Mallorca 3 1 1 1 3 2 4 Athletic Bilbao 2 1 1 0 1 0 4 Almeria 3 1 1 1 4 4 4 Rayo Vallecano 3 1 1 1 2 2 4 Celta Vigo 3 1 1 1 4 6 4 Atletico Madrid 2 1 0 1 3 2 3 Girona 3 1 0 2 3 3 3 Valencia 2 1 0 1 1 1 3 Sevilla 3 0 1 2 3 4 1 Espanyol 2 0 1 1 2 4 1 Valladolid 2 0 1 1 1 4 1 Elche 3 0 1 2 1 5 1Getafe 3 0 1 2 1 6 1Cadiz 2 0 0 2 0 3 0