Football: Spanish La Liga Table
Muhammad Irfan Published September 02, 2022 | 09:00 AM
Madrid, Sept 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2022 ) :Spanish La Liga table ahead of the weekend's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Real Madrid 3 3 0 0 9 3 9 Real Betis 3 3 0 0 6 1 9 Barcelona 3 2 1 0 8 1 7 Athletic Bilbao 3 2 1 0 5 0 7 Villarreal 3 2 1 0 5 0 7 Osasuna 3 2 0 1 4 2 6 Atletico Madrid 3 2 0 1 4 2 6 Real Sociedad 3 2 0 1 3 4 6 Mallorca 3 1 1 1 3 2 4 Almeria 3 1 1 1 4 4 4 Rayo Vallecano 3 1 1 1 2 2 4 Celta Vigo 3 1 1 1 4 6 4 Girona 3 1 0 2 3 3 3 Valencia 3 1 0 2 1 2 3 Sevilla 3 0 1 2 3 4 1 Espanyol 3 0 1 2 3 7 1 Elche 3 0 1 2 1 5 1 Getafe 3 0 1 2 1 6 1Valladolid 3 0 1 2 1 8 1Cadiz 3 0 0 3 0 7 0