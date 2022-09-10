Football: Spanish La Liga Table
Umer Jamshaid Published September 10, 2022 | 10:40 AM
Madrid, Sept 10 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2022 ) :Spanish La Liga table after Friday's match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Real Madrid 4 4 0 0 11 4 12 Barcelona 4 3 1 0 11 1 10 Villarreal 4 3 1 0 9 0 10 Real Betis 4 3 0 1 7 3 9 Osasuna 4 3 0 1 6 3 9 Athletic Bilbao 4 2 1 1 5 1 7 Atletico Madrid 4 2 1 1 5 3 7 Celta Vigo 4 2 1 1 7 6 7 Girona 5 2 1 2 6 5 7 Real Sociedad 4 2 1 1 4 5 7 Valencia 4 2 0 2 6 3 6 Real Mallorca 4 1 2 1 4 3 5 Almeria 4 1 1 2 4 5 4 Rayo Vallecano 4 1 1 2 3 4 4 Espanyol 4 1 1 2 4 7 4 Valladolid 5 1 1 3 3 10 4 Sevilla 4 0 1 3 3 8 1 Elche 4 0 1 3 1 9 1Getafe 4 0 1 3 2 11 1Cadiz 4 0 0 4 0 10 0