Football: Spanish La Liga table

Madrid, Sept 11 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2022 ) :Spanish La Liga table after Sunday's first two matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Real Madrid 5 5 0 0 15 5 15 Barcelona 5 4 1 0 15 1 13 Villarreal 4 3 1 0 9 0 10 Athletic Bilbao 5 3 1 1 9 2 10 Atletico Madrid 5 3 1 1 9 4 10 Real Betis 4 3 0 1 7 3 9 Osasuna 4 3 0 1 6 3 9 Girona 5 2 1 2 6 5 7 Rayo Vallecano 5 2 1 2 5 5 7 Real Sociedad 4 2 1 1 4 5 7 Celta Vigo 5 2 1 2 8 10 7 Valencia 5 2 0 3 7 5 6 Real Mallorca 5 1 2 2 5 7 5 Almeria 4 1 1 2 4 5 4 Espanyol 5 1 1 3 6 10 4 Sevilla 5 1 1 3 6 10 4 Valladolid 5 1 1 3 3 10 4 Getafe 4 0 1 3 2 11 1Elche 5 0 1 4 2 13 1Cadiz 5 0 0 5 0 14 0