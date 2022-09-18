Football: Spanish La Liga Table
Madrid, Sept 17 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2022 ) :Spanish La Liga table after Saturday's afternoon games (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Barcelona 6 5 1 0 18 1 16 Real Madrid 5 5 0 0 15 5 15 Real Betis 5 4 0 1 8 3 12 Osasuna 5 4 0 1 7 3 12 Villarreal 5 3 1 1 9 1 10 Athletic Bilbao 5 3 1 1 9 2 10 Atletico Madrid 5 3 1 1 9 4 10 Real Mallorca 6 2 2 2 6 7 8 Girona 5 2 1 2 6 5 7 Rayo Vallecano 5 2 1 2 5 5 7 Celta Vigo 5 2 1 2 8 10 7 Real Sociedad 5 2 1 2 5 7 7 Valencia 5 2 0 3 7 5 6 Almeria 6 1 1 4 4 7 4 Espanyol 5 1 1 3 6 10 4 Sevilla 5 1 1 3 6 10 4 Getafe 5 1 1 3 4 12 4 Valladolid 6 1 1 4 3 11 4Cadiz 6 1 0 5 1 14 3Elche 6 0 1 4 2 16 1