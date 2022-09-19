Football: Spanish La Liga Table
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 19, 2022 | 12:00 AM
Madrid, Sept 18 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2022 ) :Spanish La Liga table after Sunday's afternoon matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Barcelona 6 5 1 0 18 1 16 Real Madrid 5 5 0 0 15 5 15 Athletic Bilbao 6 4 1 1 12 4 13 Real Betis 5 4 0 1 8 3 12 Osasuna 6 4 0 2 7 5 12 Villarreal 6 3 2 1 10 2 11 Atletico Madrid 5 3 1 1 9 4 10 Valencia 6 3 0 3 10 5 9 Real Mallorca 6 2 2 2 6 7 8 Girona 5 2 1 2 6 5 7 Rayo Vallecano 6 2 1 3 7 8 7 Real Sociedad 5 2 1 2 5 7 7 Celta Vigo 6 2 1 3 8 13 7 Getafe 6 2 1 3 6 12 7 Sevilla 6 1 2 3 7 11 5 Almeria 6 1 1 4 4 7 4 Espanyol 5 1 1 3 6 10 4 Valladolid 6 1 1 4 3 11 4Cadiz 6 1 0 5 1 14 3Elche 6 0 1 5 2 16 1