Football: Spanish La Liga Table
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 02, 2022 | 10:30 AM
Madrid, Oct 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2022 ) :Spanish La Liga table after Saturday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Barcelona 7 6 1 0 19 1 19 Real Madrid 6 6 0 0 17 6 18 Athletic Bilbao 7 5 1 1 16 4 16 Real Betis 6 5 0 1 10 4 15 Atletico Madrid 7 4 1 2 12 6 13 Villarreal 7 3 3 1 10 2 12 Osasuna 6 4 0 2 7 5 12 Real Sociedad 6 3 1 2 7 8 10 Valencia 6 3 0 3 10 5 9 Real Mallorca 7 2 2 3 6 8 8 Girona 6 2 1 3 7 7 7 Rayo Vallecano 6 2 1 3 7 8 7 Celta Vigo 6 2 1 3 8 13 7 Getafe 7 2 1 4 8 15 7 Valladolid 7 2 1 4 6 13 7 Sevilla 7 1 2 4 7 13 5 Espanyol 6 1 1 4 7 12 4 Almeria 7 1 1 5 4 11 4Cadiz 7 1 1 5 1 14 4Elche 6 0 1 5 2 16 1