UrduPoint.com

Football: Spanish La Liga Table

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 02, 2022 | 10:30 AM

Football: Spanish La Liga table

Madrid, Oct 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2022 ) :Spanish La Liga table after Saturday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Barcelona 7 6 1 0 19 1 19 Real Madrid 6 6 0 0 17 6 18 Athletic Bilbao 7 5 1 1 16 4 16 Real Betis 6 5 0 1 10 4 15 Atletico Madrid 7 4 1 2 12 6 13 Villarreal 7 3 3 1 10 2 12 Osasuna 6 4 0 2 7 5 12 Real Sociedad 6 3 1 2 7 8 10 Valencia 6 3 0 3 10 5 9 Real Mallorca 7 2 2 3 6 8 8 Girona 6 2 1 3 7 7 7 Rayo Vallecano 6 2 1 3 7 8 7 Celta Vigo 6 2 1 3 8 13 7 Getafe 7 2 1 4 8 15 7 Valladolid 7 2 1 4 6 13 7 Sevilla 7 1 2 4 7 13 5 Espanyol 6 1 1 4 7 12 4 Almeria 7 1 1 5 4 11 4Cadiz 7 1 1 5 1 14 4Elche 6 0 1 5 2 16 1

Related Topics

Valladolid Almeria Bilbao Valencia Barcelona Real Madrid Atletico Madrid Sevilla Espanyol Celta

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 October 2022

1 hour ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 2nd October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 2nd October 2022

1 hour ago
 Ukraine forces entering key town in Russia-annexed ..

Ukraine forces entering key town in Russia-annexed region

10 hours ago
 Biden Says Venezuela Released Seven Jailed US Citi ..

Biden Says Venezuela Released Seven Jailed US Citizens

10 hours ago
 'Phenomenal' Arsenal sink Spurs to prove title cre ..

'Phenomenal' Arsenal sink Spurs to prove title credentials

10 hours ago
 Dortmund miss chance to go top with 'bitter' colla ..

Dortmund miss chance to go top with 'bitter' collapse in Cologne

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.