Football: Spanish La Liga Table

Sumaira FH Published November 06, 2022 | 12:10 AM

Football: Spanish La Liga table

Madrid, Nov 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2022 ) :Spanish La Liga table after Saturday's afternoon matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Real Madrid 12 10 2 0 29 10 32 Barcelona 12 10 1 1 29 4 31 Atletico Madrid 12 7 2 3 20 12 23 Real Betis 12 7 2 3 16 8 23 Real Sociedad 12 7 1 4 16 15 22 Athletic Bilbao 13 6 3 4 21 14 21 Osasuna 12 6 2 4 13 11 20 Villarreal 12 5 3 4 14 8 18 Rayo Vallecano 12 5 3 4 17 14 18 Real Valladolid 13 5 2 6 13 18 17 Valencia 12 4 3 5 18 14 15 Getafe 13 3 5 5 12 19 14 Girona 13 3 4 6 18 21 13 Real Mallorca 12 3 4 5 10 13 13 Almeria 12 4 1 7 15 20 13 Espanyol 12 2 5 5 15 20 11 Celta Vigo 12 3 2 7 13 24 11 Cadiz 13 2 5 6 8 24 11Sevilla 12 2 4 6 11 19 10Elche 13 0 4 9 9 29 4

