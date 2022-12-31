Football: Spanish La Liga table

UrduPoint.com

Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2022 ) :Spanish La Liga table ahead of Friday's late match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Barcelona 14 12 1 1 33 5 37 Real Madrid 14 11 2 1 33 14 35 Atletico Madrid 15 8 3 4 23 14 27 Real Sociedad 14 8 2 4 19 17 26 Athletic Bilbao 15 7 4 4 24 14 25 Real Betis 15 7 4 4 17 12 25 Osasuna 14 7 2 5 16 14 23 Rayo Vallecano 15 6 5 4 22 18 23 Villarreal 14 6 3 5 15 10 21 Mallorca 15 5 4 5 13 15 19 Valencia 14 5 4 5 22 15 19 Girona 15 4 5 6 22 24 17 Almeria 15 5 2 8 17 23 17 Getafe 15 4 5 6 14 20 17 Valladolid 14 5 2 7 13 21 17 Celta Vigo 15 3 4 8 15 27 13 Espanyol 14 2 6 6 16 22 12 Sevilla 15 2 6 7 14 23 12Cadiz 15 2 6 7 10 27 12Elche 15 0 4 11 10 33 4

