Football: Spanish La Liga Table

Umer Jamshaid Published January 07, 2023 | 09:50 AM

Football: Spanish La Liga table

Madrid, Jan 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2023 ) :Spanish La Liga table after Friday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Barcelona 15 12 2 1 34 6 38 Real Madrid 15 12 2 1 35 14 38 Real Sociedad 15 9 2 4 21 17 29 Atletico Madrid 15 8 3 4 23 14 27 Athletic Bilbao 15 7 4 4 24 14 25 Real Betis 15 7 4 4 17 12 25 Villarreal 15 7 3 5 17 11 24 Rayo Vallecano 15 6 5 4 22 18 23 Osasuna 15 7 2 6 16 16 23 Valencia 16 5 4 7 23 18 19 Mallorca 15 5 4 6 13 15 19 Girona 15 4 5 6 22 24 17 Almeria 15 5 2 8 17 23 17 Getafe 15 4 5 6 14 20 17 Valladolid 15 5 2 8 13 23 17 Celta Vigo 16 4 4 8 16 27 16 Cadiz 16 3 6 7 11 27 15 Espanyol 15 2 7 6 17 23 13Sevilla 15 2 6 7 14 23 12Elche 16 0 4 12 10 34 4

