Football: Spanish La Liga table

Madrid, Jan 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2023 ) :Spanish La Liga table after Saturday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Barcelona 15 12 2 1 34 6 38 Real Madrid 16 12 2 2 36 16 38 Real Sociedad 15 9 2 4 21 17 29 Atletico Madrid 15 8 3 4 23 14 27 Villarreal 16 8 3 5 19 12 27 Athletic Bilbao 15 7 4 4 24 14 25 Real Betis 15 7 4 4 17 12 25 Rayo Vallecano 15 6 5 4 22 18 23 Osasuna 15 7 2 6 16 16 23 Mallorca 16 6 4 6 14 15 22 Valencia 16 5 4 7 23 18 19 Girona 16 4 6 6 24 26 18 Almeria 15 5 2 8 17 23 17 Getafe 15 4 5 6 14 20 17 Valladolid 16 5 2 9 13 24 17 Celta Vigo 16 4 4 8 16 27 16 Cadiz 16 3 6 7 11 27 15 Espanyol 16 2 8 6 19 25 14Sevilla 15 2 6 7 14 23 12Elche 16 0 4 12 10 34 4