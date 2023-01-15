Football: Spanish La Liga Table
Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2023 ) :Spanish La Liga table after Saturday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Barcelona 16 13 2 1 35 6 41 Real Madrid 16 12 2 2 36 16 38 Real Sociedad 17 11 2 4 26 18 35 Villarreal 17 8 4 5 20 13 28 Real Betis 16 8 4 4 19 13 28 Atletico Madrid 16 8 3 5 23 15 27 Osasuna 17 8 3 6 17 16 27 Athletic Bilbao 17 7 5 5 25 17 26 Rayo Vallecano 17 7 5 5 24 20 26 Mallorca 17 6 4 7 14 16 22 Girona 17 5 6 6 26 27 21 Valencia 16 5 4 7 23 18 19 Getafe 16 4 5 7 15 22 17 Almeria 16 5 2 9 17 25 17 Celta Vigo 17 4 5 8 17 28 17 Valladolid 17 5 2 10 13 25 17 Sevilla 17 3 6 8 17 26 15 Cadiz 16 3 6 7 11 27 15Espanyol 16 2 8 6 19 25 14Elche 16 0 4 12 10 34 4