Football: Spanish La Liga table

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2023 ) :Spanish La Liga table after Friday's match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Barcelona 16 13 2 1 35 6 41 Real Madrid 16 12 2 2 36 16 38 Real Sociedad 17 11 2 4 26 18 35 Atletico Madrid 17 8 4 5 24 16 28 Villarreal 17 8 4 5 20 13 28 Real Betis 16 8 4 4 19 13 28 Osasuna 17 8 3 6 17 16 27 Athletic Bilbao 17 7 5 5 25 17 26 Rayo Vallecano 17 7 5 5 24 20 26 Real Mallorca 18 7 4 7 15 16 25 Girona 17 5 6 6 26 27 21 Valencia 16 5 4 7 23 18 19 Almeria 17 5 3 9 18 26 18 Espanyol 17 3 8 6 21 26 17 Getafe 17 4 5 8 16 24 17 Celta Vigo 18 4 5 9 17 29 17 Real Valladolid 17 5 2 10 13 25 17 Cadiz 17 3 7 7 12 28 16Sevilla 17 3 6 8 17 26 15Elche 17 0 5 12 11 35 5