Published January 22, 2023

Football: Spanish La Liga table

Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2023 ) :Spanish La Liga table after Saturday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Barcelona 16 13 2 1 35 6 41 Real Madrid 16 12 2 2 36 16 38 Real Sociedad 18 12 2 4 28 18 38 Atletico Madrid 18 9 4 5 27 16 31 Villarreal 17 8 4 5 20 13 28 Real Betis 17 8 4 5 19 14 28 Osasuna 17 8 3 6 17 16 27 Athletic Bilbao 17 7 5 5 25 17 26 Rayo Vallecano 18 7 5 6 24 22 26 Real Mallorca 18 7 4 7 15 16 25 Girona 17 5 6 6 26 27 21 Espanyol 18 4 8 6 22 26 20 Valencia 16 5 4 7 23 18 19 Sevilla 18 4 6 8 18 26 18 Almeria 17 5 3 9 18 26 18 Getafe 17 4 5 8 16 24 17 Celta Vigo 18 4 5 9 17 29 17 Real Valladolid 18 5 2 11 13 28 17Cadiz 18 3 7 8 12 29 16Elche 17 0 5 12 11 35 5

