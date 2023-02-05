Football: Spanish La Liga Table
Sumaira FH Published February 05, 2023 | 12:10 PM
Madrid, Feb 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2023 ) :Spanish La Liga table after Saturday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Barcelona 19 16 2 1 39 7 50 Real Madrid 19 14 3 2 40 16 45 Real Sociedad 19 12 3 4 28 18 39 Atletico Madrid 20 10 5 5 29 17 35 Villarreal 20 9 4 7 22 17 31 Real Betis 20 9 4 7 24 20 31 Athletic Bilbao 20 8 5 7 29 21 29 Rayo Vallecano 19 8 5 6 25 22 29 Osasuna 20 8 5 7 19 19 29 Real Mallorca 19 7 4 8 15 18 25 Celta Vigo 20 6 5 9 22 32 23 Almeria 19 6 4 9 23 29 22 Girona 19 5 6 8 26 29 21 Sevilla 19 5 6 8 21 26 21 Espanyol 20 4 9 7 24 30 21 Valencia 19 5 5 9 25 23 20 Real Valladolid 19 6 2 11 14 28 20 Cadiz 20 4 7 9 15 33 19Getafe 20 4 6 10 17 27 18Elche 20 1 6 13 15 40 9