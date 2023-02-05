UrduPoint.com

Football: Spanish La Liga Table

Sumaira FH Published February 05, 2023 | 12:10 PM

Football: Spanish La Liga table

Madrid, Feb 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2023 ) :Spanish La Liga table after Saturday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Barcelona 19 16 2 1 39 7 50 Real Madrid 19 14 3 2 40 16 45 Real Sociedad 19 12 3 4 28 18 39 Atletico Madrid 20 10 5 5 29 17 35 Villarreal 20 9 4 7 22 17 31 Real Betis 20 9 4 7 24 20 31 Athletic Bilbao 20 8 5 7 29 21 29 Rayo Vallecano 19 8 5 6 25 22 29 Osasuna 20 8 5 7 19 19 29 Real Mallorca 19 7 4 8 15 18 25 Celta Vigo 20 6 5 9 22 32 23 Almeria 19 6 4 9 23 29 22 Girona 19 5 6 8 26 29 21 Sevilla 19 5 6 8 21 26 21 Espanyol 20 4 9 7 24 30 21 Valencia 19 5 5 9 25 23 20 Real Valladolid 19 6 2 11 14 28 20 Cadiz 20 4 7 9 15 33 19Getafe 20 4 6 10 17 27 18Elche 20 1 6 13 15 40 9

Related Topics

Valladolid Cadiz Almeria Bilbao Valencia Barcelona Real Madrid Atletico Madrid Sevilla Espanyol Celta

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 February 2023

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 5th February 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 5th February 2023

3 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed attends ceremony honouring winn ..

Abdullah bin Zayed attends ceremony honouring winners of 4th Zayed Award for Hu ..

12 hours ago
 UN chief calls for 'alliance of peace' on Internat ..

UN chief calls for 'alliance of peace' on International Day of Human Fraternity

13 hours ago
 Ankara Says Terrorist Groups 'Laying Mines' on Swe ..

Ankara Says Terrorist Groups 'Laying Mines' on Sweden's Path to NATO Membership

13 hours ago
 Haller on scoresheet after cancer battle as Union ..

Haller on scoresheet after cancer battle as Union knock Bayern off top

13 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.