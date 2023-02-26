Football: Spanish La Liga table

Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2023 ) :Spanish La Liga table after Saturday's first two matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Barcelona 22 19 2 1 45 7 59 Real Madrid 22 16 3 3 46 17 51 Real Sociedad 22 13 4 5 32 22 43 Atletico Madrid 22 12 5 5 31 17 41 Real Betis 23 12 4 7 32 25 40 Rayo Vallecano 23 9 7 7 29 25 34 Athletic Bilbao 22 9 5 8 31 23 32 Real Mallorca 23 9 4 10 21 24 31 Villarreal 22 9 4 9 24 22 31 Osasuna 22 8 6 8 19 21 30 Girona 22 7 6 9 33 33 27 Espanyol 23 6 9 8 29 34 27 Sevilla 22 6 7 9 24 30 25 Cadiz 23 6 7 10 18 35 25 Celta Vigo 22 6 6 10 23 34 24 Real Valladolid 22 7 3 12 16 30 24 Getafe 22 5 7 10 19 28 22 Almeria 22 6 4 12 27 40 22Valencia 22 5 5 12 26 27 20Elche 23 1 6 16 17 48 9