Football: Spanish La Liga table

(@FahadShabbir)

Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2023 ) :Spanish La Liga table after Sunday's first two matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Barcelona 22 19 2 1 45 7 59 Real Madrid 23 16 4 3 47 18 52 Real Sociedad 23 13 4 6 32 23 43 Atletico Madrid 23 12 6 5 32 18 42 Real Betis 23 12 4 7 32 25 40 Rayo Vallecano 23 9 7 7 29 25 34 Athletic Bilbao 23 9 5 9 33 26 32 Real Mallorca 23 9 4 10 21 24 31 Villarreal 22 9 4 9 24 22 31 Girona 23 8 6 9 36 35 30 Osasuna 22 8 6 8 19 21 30 Espanyol 23 6 9 8 29 34 27 Celta Vigo 23 7 6 10 26 34 27 Sevilla 22 6 7 9 24 30 25 Cadiz 23 6 7 10 18 35 25 Real Valladolid 23 7 3 13 16 33 24 Valencia 23 6 5 12 27 27 23 Getafe 22 5 7 10 19 28 22Almeria 22 6 4 12 27 40 22Elche 23 1 6 16 17 48 9