Football: Spanish La Liga table

Barcelona, March 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2023 ) :Spanish La Liga table before weekend matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Barcelona 23 19 2 2 45 8 59 Real Madrid 23 16 4 3 47 18 52 Real Sociedad 23 13 4 6 32 23 43 Atletico Madrid 23 12 6 5 32 18 42 ----------------------------------- Real Betis 23 12 4 7 32 25 40 ----------------------------------- Rayo Vallecano 23 9 7 7 29 25 34 ----------------------------------- Villarreal 23 10 4 9 26 23 34 Osasuna 23 9 6 8 22 23 33 Athletic Bilbao 23 9 5 9 33 26 32 Real Mallorca 23 9 4 10 21 24 31 Girona 23 8 6 9 36 35 30 Espanyol 23 6 9 8 29 34 27 Celta Vigo 23 7 6 10 26 34 27 Sevilla 23 6 7 10 26 33 25 Almeria 23 7 4 12 28 40 25 Cadiz 23 6 7 10 18 35 25 Real Valladolid 23 7 3 13 16 33 24 ----------------------------------- Valencia 23 6 5 12 27 27 23 Getafe 23 5 7 11 20 30 22 Elche 23 1 6 16 17 48 9 Note: -- Top four qualify for Champions League; team in fifth qualifies for the Europa League.

The sixth-place team goes into the Europa Conference League play-offs