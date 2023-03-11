Football: Spanish La Liga table

Barcelona, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2023 ) :Spanish La Liga table after Friday's match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Barcelona 24 20 2 2 46 8 62 Real Madrid 24 16 5 3 47 18 53 Atletico Madrid 24 13 6 5 38 19 45 Real Sociedad 24 13 5 6 32 23 44 ----------------------------------- Real Betis 24 12 5 7 32 25 41 ----------------------------------- Villarreal 24 11 4 9 28 23 37 ----------------------------------- Rayo Vallecano 24 9 8 7 29 25 35 Osasuna 24 9 7 8 22 23 34 Athletic Bilbao 24 9 6 9 33 26 33 Real Mallorca 24 9 4 11 21 25 31 Girona 24 8 6 10 38 38 30 Celta Vigo 24 7 7 10 26 34 28 Espanyol 24 6 9 9 30 36 27 Real Valladolid 24 8 3 13 18 34 27 Cadiz 25 6 9 10 20 37 27 Getafe 25 6 8 11 25 34 26 Sevilla 24 6 7 11 27 39 25 ----------------------------------- Almeria 24 7 4 13 28 42 25 Valencia 24 6 5 13 27 28 23 Elche 24 2 6 16 18 48 12 Note:-- Top four qualify for Champions League; team in fifth qualifies for the Europa League.

The sixth-place team goes into the Europa Conference League play-offs-- Bottom three are relegated