UrduPoint.com

Football: Spanish La Liga Table

Sumaira FH Published March 12, 2023 | 10:50 AM

Football: Spanish La Liga table

Barcelona, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2023 ) :Spanish La Liga table after Saturday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Barcelona 24 20 2 2 46 8 62 Real Madrid 25 17 5 3 50 19 56 Atletico Madrid 24 13 6 5 38 19 45 Real Sociedad 24 13 5 6 32 23 44 ----------------------------------- Real Betis 24 12 5 7 32 25 41 ----------------------------------- Villarreal 24 11 4 9 28 23 37 ----------------------------------- Rayo Vallecano 25 9 8 8 29 28 35 Osasuna 25 9 7 9 22 24 34 Athletic Bilbao 24 9 6 9 33 26 33 Real Mallorca 24 9 4 11 21 25 31 Celta Vigo 25 8 7 10 29 34 31 Girona 24 8 6 10 38 38 30 Real Valladolid 25 8 4 13 19 35 28 Espanyol 25 6 9 10 31 39 27 Cadiz 25 6 9 10 20 37 27 Valencia 25 7 5 13 28 28 26 Getafe 25 6 8 11 25 34 26 ----------------------------------- Sevilla 24 6 7 11 27 39 25 Almeria 24 7 4 13 28 42 25 Elche 25 2 7 16 19 49 13 Note:-- Top four qualify for Champions League; team in fifth qualifies for the Europa League.

The sixth-place team goes into the Europa Conference League play-offs-- Bottom three are relegated

Related Topics

Valladolid Cadiz Almeria Bilbao Valencia Barcelona Top Real Madrid Atletico Madrid Sevilla Espanyol Celta

Recent Stories

ADX market cap surges to AED2.884 trillion as ADNO ..

ADX market cap surges to AED2.884 trillion as ADNOC Gas starts trading Monday

4 hours ago
 UAE, Ukraine promoting parliamentary collaboration

UAE, Ukraine promoting parliamentary collaboration

6 hours ago
 UAE, Australia hold 9th edition of Emirati-Austral ..

UAE, Australia hold 9th edition of Emirati-Australian Consular Committee

8 hours ago
 Imran Khan postpones Lahore rally till tomorrow

Imran Khan postpones Lahore rally till tomorrow

9 hours ago
 HBL PSL 8: Karachi Kings decide to bat first Lahor ..

HBL PSL 8: Karachi Kings decide to bat first Lahore Qalandars

9 hours ago
 HBL PSL 8: Peshawar Zalmi defeat Islamabad United ..

HBL PSL 8: Peshawar Zalmi defeat Islamabad United by 13 runs

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.