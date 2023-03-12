Football: Spanish La Liga table

Barcelona, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2023 ) :Spanish La Liga table after Saturday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Barcelona 24 20 2 2 46 8 62 Real Madrid 25 17 5 3 50 19 56 Atletico Madrid 24 13 6 5 38 19 45 Real Sociedad 24 13 5 6 32 23 44 ----------------------------------- Real Betis 24 12 5 7 32 25 41 ----------------------------------- Villarreal 24 11 4 9 28 23 37 ----------------------------------- Rayo Vallecano 25 9 8 8 29 28 35 Osasuna 25 9 7 9 22 24 34 Athletic Bilbao 24 9 6 9 33 26 33 Real Mallorca 24 9 4 11 21 25 31 Celta Vigo 25 8 7 10 29 34 31 Girona 24 8 6 10 38 38 30 Real Valladolid 25 8 4 13 19 35 28 Espanyol 25 6 9 10 31 39 27 Cadiz 25 6 9 10 20 37 27 Valencia 25 7 5 13 28 28 26 Getafe 25 6 8 11 25 34 26 ----------------------------------- Sevilla 24 6 7 11 27 39 25 Almeria 24 7 4 13 28 42 25 Elche 25 2 7 16 19 49 13 Note:-- Top four qualify for Champions League; team in fifth qualifies for the Europa League.

The sixth-place team goes into the Europa Conference League play-offs-- Bottom three are relegated