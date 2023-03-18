Football: Spanish La Liga table

Barcelona, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2023 ) :Spanish La Liga table after Friday's match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Barcelona 25 21 2 2 47 8 65 Real Madrid 25 17 5 3 50 19 56 Atletico Madrid 25 14 6 5 39 19 48 Real Sociedad 25 13 6 6 33 24 45 -------------------------------- Real Betis 25 12 6 7 33 26 42 ----------------------------- Villarreal 25 11 5 9 29 24 38 ----------------------------- Athletic Bilbao 26 10 6 10 36 28 36 Rayo Vallecano 25 9 8 8 29 28 35 Osasuna 25 9 7 9 22 24 34 Real Mallorca 25 9 5 11 22 26 32 Celta Vigo 25 8 7 10 29 34 31 Girona 25 8 6 11 38 39 30 Sevilla 25 7 7 11 29 40 28 Real Valladolid 26 8 4 14 20 38 28 Espanyol 25 6 9 10 31 39 27 Cadiz 25 6 9 10 20 37 27 Valencia 25 7 5 13 28 28 26 --------------------------- Getafe 25 6 8 11 25 34 26 Almeria 25 7 4 14 29 44 25 Elche 25 2 7 16 19 49 13 Note:-- Top four qualify for Champions League; team in fifth qualifies for the Europa League.

The sixth-place team goes into the Europa Conference League play-offs-- Bottom three are relegated