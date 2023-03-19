UrduPoint.com

Football: Spanish La Liga Table

Sumaira FH Published March 19, 2023 | 10:50 AM

Football: Spanish La Liga table

Barcelona, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2023 ) :Spanish La Liga table after Saturday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Barcelona 25 21 2 2 47 8 65 Real Madrid 25 17 5 3 50 19 56 Atletico Madrid 26 15 6 5 42 19 51 Real Sociedad 25 13 6 6 33 24 45 -------------------------------- Real Betis 25 12 6 7 33 26 42 ----------------------------- Villarreal 25 11 5 9 29 24 38 ----------------------------- Athletic Bilbao 26 10 6 10 36 28 36 Rayo Vallecano 26 9 9 8 31 30 36 Osasuna 25 9 7 9 22 24 34 Celta Vigo 26 9 7 10 32 35 34 Real Mallorca 25 9 5 11 22 26 32 Girona 26 8 7 11 40 41 31 Sevilla 25 7 7 11 29 40 28 Cadiz 26 6 10 10 21 38 28 Real Valladolid 26 8 4 14 20 38 28 Espanyol 26 6 9 11 32 42 27 Valencia 26 7 5 14 28 31 26 --------------------------- Getafe 25 6 8 11 25 34 26 Almeria 26 7 5 14 30 45 26 Elche 25 2 7 16 19 49 13 Note:-- Top four qualify for Champions League; team in fifth qualifies for the Europa League.

The sixth-place team goes into the Europa Conference League play-offs-- Bottom three are relegated

Related Topics

Valladolid Cadiz Almeria Bilbao Valencia Barcelona Top Real Madrid Atletico Madrid Sevilla Espanyol Celta

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 March 2023

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 19th March 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 19th March 2023

2 hours ago
 Who are award winners of HBL Pakistan Super League ..

Who are award winners of HBL Pakistan Super League Season 8 ?

10 hours ago
 Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah receives ministers, high-r ..

Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah receives ministers, high-ranking officials

11 hours ago
 US State of Georgia, Pakistan's Sindh province set ..

US State of Georgia, Pakistan's Sindh province set to establish 'sister state' r ..

11 hours ago
 McCarthy Accuses Manhattan DA of Political 'Vengea ..

McCarthy Accuses Manhattan DA of Political 'Vengeance' Over Possible Trump Arres ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.