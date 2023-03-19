Football: Spanish La Liga table

Barcelona, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2023 ) :Spanish La Liga table after Saturday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Barcelona 25 21 2 2 47 8 65 Real Madrid 25 17 5 3 50 19 56 Atletico Madrid 26 15 6 5 42 19 51 Real Sociedad 25 13 6 6 33 24 45 -------------------------------- Real Betis 25 12 6 7 33 26 42 ----------------------------- Villarreal 25 11 5 9 29 24 38 ----------------------------- Athletic Bilbao 26 10 6 10 36 28 36 Rayo Vallecano 26 9 9 8 31 30 36 Osasuna 25 9 7 9 22 24 34 Celta Vigo 26 9 7 10 32 35 34 Real Mallorca 25 9 5 11 22 26 32 Girona 26 8 7 11 40 41 31 Sevilla 25 7 7 11 29 40 28 Cadiz 26 6 10 10 21 38 28 Real Valladolid 26 8 4 14 20 38 28 Espanyol 26 6 9 11 32 42 27 Valencia 26 7 5 14 28 31 26 --------------------------- Getafe 25 6 8 11 25 34 26 Almeria 26 7 5 14 30 45 26 Elche 25 2 7 16 19 49 13 Note:-- Top four qualify for Champions League; team in fifth qualifies for the Europa League.

The sixth-place team goes into the Europa Conference League play-offs-- Bottom three are relegated