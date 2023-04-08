Close
Football: Spanish La Liga Table

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 08, 2023 | 11:10 AM

Barcelona, April 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2023 ) :Spanish La Liga table after Friday's match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Barcelona 27 23 2 2 53 9 71 Real Madrid 27 18 5 4 57 21 59 Atletico Madrid 27 16 6 5 43 19 54 Real Sociedad 27 14 6 7 35 26 48 -------------------------------- Real Betis 27 13 6 8 34 27 45 ----------------------------- Villarreal 27 13 5 9 34 24 44 ----------------------------- Athletic Bilbao 27 10 7 10 36 28 37 Rayo Vallecano 27 9 10 8 32 31 37 Celta Vigo 28 9 9 10 36 39 36 Osasuna 27 9 8 10 22 27 35 Girona 27 9 7 11 42 42 34 Real Mallorca 27 9 6 12 22 27 33 Sevilla 28 8 8 12 33 44 32 Getafe 27 7 9 11 27 34 30 Cadiz 27 6 10 11 21 40 28 Real Valladolid 27 8 4 15 20 44 28 Valencia 27 7 6 14 29 32 27 --------------------------- Espanyol 27 6 9 12 33 44 27 Almeria 27 7 6 14 32 47 27 Elche 27 2 7 18 19 55 13 Note:-- Top four qualify for Champions League; team in fifth qualifies for the Europa League.

The sixth-place team goes into the Europa Conference League play-offs-- Bottom three are relegated

