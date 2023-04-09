Close
Football: Spanish La Liga Table

Sumaira FH Published April 09, 2023 | 10:10 AM

Football: Spanish La Liga table

Barcelona, April 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2023 ) :Spanish La Liga table after Saturday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Barcelona 27 23 2 2 53 9 71 Real Madrid 28 18 5 5 59 24 59 Atletico Madrid 27 16 6 5 43 19 54 Real Sociedad 28 15 6 7 37 26 51 -------------------------------- Villarreal 28 14 5 9 37 26 47 ----------------------------- Real Betis 27 13 6 8 34 27 45 ----------------------------- Athletic Bilbao 28 11 7 10 38 29 40 Osasuna 28 10 8 10 24 28 38 Rayo Vallecano 27 9 10 8 32 31 37 Celta Vigo 28 9 9 10 36 39 36 Girona 27 9 7 11 42 42 34 Real Mallorca 27 9 6 12 22 27 33 Sevilla 28 8 8 12 33 44 32 Getafe 28 7 9 12 27 36 30 Cadiz 27 6 10 11 21 40 28 Real Valladolid 27 8 4 15 20 44 28 Valencia 27 7 6 14 29 32 27 --------------------------- Espanyol 28 6 9 13 34 46 27 Almeria 27 7 6 14 32 47 27 Elche 28 2 7 19 20 57 13 Note:-- Top four qualify for Champions League; team in fifth qualifies for the Europa League.

The sixth-place team goes into the Europa Conference League play-offs-- Bottom three are relegated

