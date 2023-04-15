Football: Spanish La Liga table

UrduPoint.com

Barcelona, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2023 ) :Spanish La Liga table after Friday's match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Barcelona 28 23 3 2 53 9 72 Real Madrid 28 18 5 5 59 24 59 Atletico Madrid 28 17 6 5 45 20 57 Real Sociedad 28 15 6 7 37 26 51 -------------------------------- Villarreal 28 14 5 9 37 26 47 ----------------------------- Real Betis 28 13 6 9 34 29 45 ----------------------------- Athletic Bilbao 28 11 7 10 38 29 40 Rayo Vallecano 29 10 10 9 35 34 40 Osasuna 29 10 8 11 25 30 38 Celta Vigo 28 9 9 10 36 39 36 Girona 28 9 8 11 42 42 35 Real Mallorca 28 9 7 12 25 30 34 Sevilla 28 8 8 12 33 44 32 Cadiz 28 7 10 11 23 40 31 Getafe 28 7 9 12 27 36 30 Almeria 28 8 6 14 34 48 30 Real Valladolid 28 8 5 15 23 47 29 ---------------------------------- Valencia 28 7 6 15 30 34 27 Espanyol 28 6 9 13 34 46 27 Elche 28 2 7 19 20 57 13 Note:-- Top four qualify for Champions League; team in fifth qualifies for the Europa League.

The sixth-place team goes into the Europa Conference League play-offs-- Bottom three are relegated

