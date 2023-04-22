Football: Spanish La Liga table

Madrid, Spain, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2023 ) :Spanish La Liga table after Saturday's first two matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Barcelona 29 23 4 2 53 9 73 Real Madrid 29 19 5 5 61 24 62 Atletico Madrid 29 18 6 5 47 21 60 Real Sociedad 29 15 6 8 37 28 51 -------------------------------- Real Betis 30 14 6 10 39 33 48 ----------------------------- Villarreal 29 14 5 10 38 28 47 ------------------------------ Athletic Bilbao 30 13 7 10 42 30 46 Osasuna 30 11 8 11 28 32 41 Rayo Vallecano 29 10 10 9 35 34 40 Girona 29 10 8 11 44 42 38 Real Mallorca 29 10 7 12 26 30 37 Celta Vigo 29 9 9 11 36 40 36 Sevilla 29 9 8 12 35 44 35 Cadiz 30 7 11 12 23 42 32 Real Valladolid 29 9 5 15 25 48 32 Getafe 29 7 10 12 27 36 31 Almeria 30 8 6 16 36 52 30 -------------------------- Espanyol 30 6 10 14 35 49 28 Valencia 29 7 6 16 30 36 27 Elche 29 2 7 20 20 59 13 Note:-- Top four qualify for Champions League; team in fifth qualifies for the Europa League.

The sixth-place team goes into the Europa Conference League play-offs-- Bottom three are relegated