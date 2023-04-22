UrduPoint.com

Football: Spanish La Liga Table

Umer Jamshaid Published April 22, 2023 | 10:10 PM

Football: Spanish La Liga table

Madrid, Spain, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2023 ) :Spanish La Liga table after Saturday's first two matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Barcelona 29 23 4 2 53 9 73 Real Madrid 29 19 5 5 61 24 62 Atletico Madrid 29 18 6 5 47 21 60 Real Sociedad 29 15 6 8 37 28 51 -------------------------------- Real Betis 30 14 6 10 39 33 48 ----------------------------- Villarreal 29 14 5 10 38 28 47 ------------------------------ Athletic Bilbao 30 13 7 10 42 30 46 Osasuna 30 11 8 11 28 32 41 Rayo Vallecano 29 10 10 9 35 34 40 Girona 29 10 8 11 44 42 38 Real Mallorca 29 10 7 12 26 30 37 Celta Vigo 29 9 9 11 36 40 36 Sevilla 29 9 8 12 35 44 35 Cadiz 30 7 11 12 23 42 32 Real Valladolid 29 9 5 15 25 48 32 Getafe 29 7 10 12 27 36 31 Almeria 30 8 6 16 36 52 30 -------------------------- Espanyol 30 6 10 14 35 49 28 Valencia 29 7 6 16 30 36 27 Elche 29 2 7 20 20 59 13 Note:-- Top four qualify for Champions League; team in fifth qualifies for the Europa League.

The sixth-place team goes into the Europa Conference League play-offs-- Bottom three are relegated

Related Topics

Valladolid Cadiz Almeria Bilbao Valencia Barcelona Top Real Madrid Atletico Madrid Sevilla Espanyol Celta

Recent Stories

UAQ Ruler receives UAE Attorney-General, well-wish ..

UAQ Ruler receives UAE Attorney-General, well-wishers on Eid Al Fitr

32 minutes ago
 Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan Racing Festival ..

Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan Racing Festival cup begins tomorrow at Toulou ..

1 hour ago
 UAE President sends written letter to President of ..

UAE President sends written letter to President of Chad which included an invit ..

5 hours ago
 UAQ Ruler continues to receive well-wishers on Eid ..

UAQ Ruler continues to receive well-wishers on Eid Al Fitr

5 hours ago
 RAK Ruler continues to receive Eid Al Fitr well-wi ..

RAK Ruler continues to receive Eid Al Fitr well-wishers

6 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler continues to receive Eid Al Fitr well- ..

Ajman Ruler continues to receive Eid Al Fitr well-wishers

6 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.