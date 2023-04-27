Football: Spanish La Liga table

Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2023 ) :Spanish La Liga table after Wednesday's first two matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Barcelona 30 24 4 2 54 9 76 Real Madrid 31 20 5 6 65 28 65 Atletico Madrid 31 19 6 6 50 23 63 Real Sociedad 31 16 7 8 39 29 55 -------------------------------- Real Betis 31 14 7 10 39 33 49 ------------------------------ Villarreal 30 14 5 11 39 30 47 ------------------------------ Athletic Bilbao 30 13 7 10 42 30 46 Osasuna 31 12 8 11 29 32 44 Girona 31 11 8 12 48 45 41 Rayo Vallecano 30 10 10 10 36 36 40 Real Mallorca 31 11 7 13 30 34 40 Sevilla 30 10 8 12 37 45 38 Celta Vigo 30 9 9 12 36 42 36 Real Valladolid 30 10 5 15 26 48 35 Almeria 31 9 6 16 38 53 33 Cadiz 31 7 11 13 23 43 32 Getafe 31 7 10 14 29 41 31 -------------------------- Valencia 30 8 6 16 32 36 30 Espanyol 30 6 10 14 35 49 28 Elche 30 2 7 21 20 61 13 Note:-- Top four qualify for Champions League; team in fifth qualifies for the Europa League.

The sixth-place team goes into the Europa Conference League play-offs-- Bottom three are relegated