UrduPoint.com

Football: Spanish La Liga Table

Sumaira FH Published April 27, 2023 | 01:10 AM

Football: Spanish La Liga table

Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2023 ) :Spanish La Liga table after Wednesday's first two matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Barcelona 30 24 4 2 54 9 76 Real Madrid 31 20 5 6 65 28 65 Atletico Madrid 31 19 6 6 50 23 63 Real Sociedad 31 16 7 8 39 29 55 -------------------------------- Real Betis 31 14 7 10 39 33 49 ------------------------------ Villarreal 30 14 5 11 39 30 47 ------------------------------ Athletic Bilbao 30 13 7 10 42 30 46 Osasuna 31 12 8 11 29 32 44 Girona 31 11 8 12 48 45 41 Rayo Vallecano 30 10 10 10 36 36 40 Real Mallorca 31 11 7 13 30 34 40 Sevilla 30 10 8 12 37 45 38 Celta Vigo 30 9 9 12 36 42 36 Real Valladolid 30 10 5 15 26 48 35 Almeria 31 9 6 16 38 53 33 Cadiz 31 7 11 13 23 43 32 Getafe 31 7 10 14 29 41 31 -------------------------- Valencia 30 8 6 16 32 36 30 Espanyol 30 6 10 14 35 49 28 Elche 30 2 7 21 20 61 13 Note:-- Top four qualify for Champions League; team in fifth qualifies for the Europa League.

The sixth-place team goes into the Europa Conference League play-offs-- Bottom three are relegated

Related Topics

Valladolid Cadiz Almeria Bilbao Valencia Barcelona Top Real Madrid Atletico Madrid Sevilla Espanyol Celta

Recent Stories

Ajman Ruler condoles Saudi King over death of Prin ..

Ajman Ruler condoles Saudi King over death of Prince Abdulrahman bin Abdullah

24 minutes ago
 Fujairah Ruler condoles Saudi King over death of P ..

Fujairah Ruler condoles Saudi King over death of Prince Abdulrahman bin Abdullah

24 minutes ago
 UAQ Ruler condoles Saudi King over death of Prince ..

UAQ Ruler condoles Saudi King over death of Prince Abdulrahman bin Abdullah

54 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler condoles Saudi King on death of Prin ..

Sharjah Ruler condoles Saudi King on death of Prince Abdulrahman bin Abdullah

1 hour ago
 JS Bank takes step towards enhancement of minority ..

JS Bank takes step towards enhancement of minority BIPL shareholders

1 hour ago
 Niece of Colombian Vice President Injured in Gang ..

Niece of Colombian Vice President Injured in Gang Skirmish - Reports

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.