UrduPoint.com

Football: Spanish La Liga Table

Muhammad Irfan Published April 29, 2023 | 02:10 AM

Football: Spanish La Liga table

Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2023 ) :Spanish La Liga table after Friday's match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Barcelona 31 24 4 3 55 11 76 Real Madrid 31 20 5 6 65 28 65 Atletico Madrid 31 19 6 6 50 23 63 Real Sociedad 32 17 7 8 41 29 58 -------------------------------- Villarreal 31 15 5 11 43 32 50 ------------------------------ Real Betis 31 14 7 10 39 33 49 ------------------------------ Athletic Bilbao 31 13 7 11 42 31 46 Osasuna 32 12 8 12 29 34 44 Rayo Vallecano 31 11 10 10 38 37 43 Girona 31 11 8 12 48 45 41 Sevilla 31 11 8 12 38 45 41 Real Mallorca 31 11 7 13 30 34 40 Celta Vigo 31 10 9 12 37 42 39 Real Valladolid 31 10 5 16 27 50 35 Almeria 31 9 6 16 38 53 33 Valencia 31 9 6 16 34 37 33 Cadiz 31 7 11 13 23 43 32 -------------------------- Getafe 31 7 10 14 29 41 31 Espanyol 31 6 10 15 37 53 28 Elche 31 2 7 22 20 62 13 Note:-- Top four qualify for Champions League; team in fifth qualifies for the Europa League.

The sixth-place team goes into the Europa Conference League play-offs-- Bottom three are relegated

Related Topics

Valladolid Cadiz Almeria Bilbao Valencia Barcelona Top Real Madrid Atletico Madrid Sevilla Espanyol Celta

Recent Stories

ADIHEX announces guidelines for buying, selling kn ..

ADIHEX announces guidelines for buying, selling knives, bows and arrows

33 minutes ago
 Dubai hosts International Hybrid Congress of Joint ..

Dubai hosts International Hybrid Congress of Joint Reconstruction Middle East

34 minutes ago
 FIFA President hails Wembley’s &#039;unique plac ..

FIFA President hails Wembley’s &#039;unique place in football history&#039; on ..

34 minutes ago

European Commission and EIB announce funds worth €18 billion to boost investme ..

34 minutes ago
 Sharjah FC crowned champion of the President&#039; ..

Sharjah FC crowned champion of the President&#039;s Cup

48 minutes ago
 Asylum decisions up by 40% in 2022 in EU

Asylum decisions up by 40% in 2022 in EU

49 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.