Football: Spanish La Liga table

(@FahadShabbir)

Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2023 ) :Spanish La Liga table after Sunday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Barcelona 32 25 4 3 59 11 79 Real Madrid 32 21 5 6 69 30 68 Atletico Madrid 31 19 6 6 50 23 63 Real Sociedad 32 17 7 8 41 29 58 -------------------------------- Villarreal 31 15 5 11 43 32 50 ------------------------------ Real Betis 32 14 7 11 39 37 49 ------------------------------ Athletic Bilbao 31 13 7 11 42 31 46 Osasuna 32 12 8 12 29 34 44 Rayo Vallecano 32 11 10 11 38 41 43 Girona 31 11 8 12 48 45 41 Sevilla 31 11 8 12 38 45 41 Real Mallorca 31 11 7 13 30 34 40 Celta Vigo 31 10 9 12 37 42 39 Cadiz 32 8 11 13 25 44 35 Real Valladolid 31 10 5 16 27 50 35 Almeria 32 9 6 17 40 57 33 Valencia 32 9 6 17 35 39 33 --------------------------- Getafe 31 7 10 14 29 41 31 Espanyol 31 6 10 15 37 53 28 Elche 32 3 7 22 24 62 16 Note:-- Top four qualify for Champions League; team in fifth qualifies for the Europa League.

The sixth-place team goes into the Europa Conference League play-offs-- Bottom three are relegated