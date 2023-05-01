UrduPoint.com

Football: Spanish La Liga Table

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 01, 2023 | 12:10 AM

Football: Spanish La Liga table

Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2023 ) :Spanish La Liga table after Sunday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Barcelona 32 25 4 3 59 11 79 Real Madrid 32 21 5 6 69 30 68 Atletico Madrid 31 19 6 6 50 23 63 Real Sociedad 32 17 7 8 41 29 58 -------------------------------- Villarreal 31 15 5 11 43 32 50 ------------------------------ Real Betis 32 14 7 11 39 37 49 ------------------------------ Athletic Bilbao 31 13 7 11 42 31 46 Osasuna 32 12 8 12 29 34 44 Rayo Vallecano 32 11 10 11 38 41 43 Girona 31 11 8 12 48 45 41 Sevilla 31 11 8 12 38 45 41 Real Mallorca 31 11 7 13 30 34 40 Celta Vigo 31 10 9 12 37 42 39 Cadiz 32 8 11 13 25 44 35 Real Valladolid 31 10 5 16 27 50 35 Almeria 32 9 6 17 40 57 33 Valencia 32 9 6 17 35 39 33 --------------------------- Getafe 31 7 10 14 29 41 31 Espanyol 31 6 10 15 37 53 28 Elche 32 3 7 22 24 62 16 Note:-- Top four qualify for Champions League; team in fifth qualifies for the Europa League.

The sixth-place team goes into the Europa Conference League play-offs-- Bottom three are relegated

Related Topics

Valladolid Cadiz Almeria Bilbao Valencia Barcelona Sunday Top Real Madrid Atletico Madrid Sevilla Espanyol Celta

Recent Stories

Liverpool defeat Tottenham to keep CL race alive

Liverpool defeat Tottenham to keep CL race alive

13 minutes ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed congratulates Sultan Al Qasimi a ..

Mohamed bin Zayed congratulates Sultan Al Qasimi after Sharjah FC win UAE Presid ..

1 hour ago
 Mansour bin Zayed congratulates Sultan Al Qasimi o ..

Mansour bin Zayed congratulates Sultan Al Qasimi on Sharjah FC&#039;s win of UAE ..

1 hour ago
 City back on top of Premier League

City back on top of Premier League

2 hours ago
 Mansour bin Zayed, Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan review s ..

Mansour bin Zayed, Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan review situation in Sudan

2 hours ago
 Minister of Economy discusses enhancing cooperatio ..

Minister of Economy discusses enhancing cooperation with Moroccan officials

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.