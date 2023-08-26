Open Menu

Football: Spanish La Liga Table

Published August 26, 2023

Football: Spanish La Liga table

Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2023 ) :Spanish La Liga table after Friday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Real Madrid 3 3 0 0 6 1 9 Rayo Vallecano 2 2 0 0 4 0 6 Valencia 2 2 0 0 3 1 6 Girona 2 1 1 0 4 1 4 Atletico Madrid 2 1 1 0 3 1 4 Barcelona 2 1 1 0 2 0 4 Real Betis 2 1 1 0 2 1 4 Alaves 2 1 0 1 4 4 3 Real Sociedad 3 0 3 0 2 2 3 Athletic Bilbao 2 1 0 1 2 2 3 Osasuna 2 1 0 1 2 2 3 Villarreal 2 1 0 1 2 2 3 Cadiz 2 1 0 1 1 2 3 Las Palmas 3 0 2 1 1 2 2 Real Mallorca 2 0 1 1 1 2 1 Celta Vigo 3 0 1 2 1 4 1 Getafe 2 0 1 1 0 3 1 Sevilla 2 0 0 2 4 6 0 Granada 2 0 0 2 1 5 0 Almeria 2 0 0 2 1 5 0 Note:-- Top four qualify for Champions League; teams in fifth and sixth qualify for the Europa League.

The seventh-place team goes into the Europa Conference League play-offs-- Bottom three are relegated

