Football: Spanish La Liga Table

Published September 01, 2023

Football: Spanish La Liga table

Madrid, Sept 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2023 ) :Spanish La Liga table ahead of the weekend's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Real Madrid 3 3 0 0 6 1 9 Atletico Madrid 3 2 1 0 10 1 7 Girona 3 2 1 0 6 2 7 Barcelona 3 2 1 0 6 3 7 Athletic Bilbao 3 2 0 1 6 4 6 Valencia 3 2 0 1 4 3 6 Osasuna 3 2 0 1 4 3 6 Rayo Vallecano 3 2 0 1 4 7 6 Real Betis 3 1 1 1 4 5 4 Cadiz 3 1 1 1 2 3 4 Getafe 3 1 1 1 1 3 4 Real Sociedad 3 0 3 0 2 2 3 Villarreal 3 1 0 2 5 6 3 Alaves 3 1 0 2 4 5 3 Granada 3 1 0 2 4 7 3 Las Palmas 3 0 2 1 1 2 2 Real Mallorca 3 0 1 2 3 5 1 Celta Vigo 3 0 1 2 1 4 1 Almeria 3 0 1 2 2 6 1 Sevilla 3 0 0 3 5 8 0 Note:-- Top four qualify for Champions League; teams in fifth and sixth qualify for the Europa League.

The seventh-place team goes into the Europa Conference League play-offs-- Bottom three are relegated

