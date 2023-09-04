Football: Spanish La Liga table

Madrid, Sept 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2023 ) :Spanish La Liga table after Sunday's first two matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Real Madrid 4 4 0 0 8 2 12 Girona 4 3 1 0 7 2 10 Atletico Madrid 3 2 1 0 10 1 7 Barcelona 3 2 1 0 6 3 7 -------------------------- Athletic Bilbao 4 2 1 1 6 4 7 -------------------------- Cadiz 4 2 1 1 5 4 7 -------------------------- Real Betis 4 2 1 1 5 5 7 Real Sociedad 4 1 3 0 7 5 6 Osasuna 3 2 0 1 4 3 6 Alaves 4 2 0 2 5 5 6 Valencia 4 2 0 2 4 4 6 Rayo Vallecano 4 2 0 2 4 8 6 Celta Vigo 4 1 1 2 4 6 4 Getafe 4 1 1 2 2 5 4 Villarreal 4 1 0 3 6 9 3 Granada 4 1 0 3 7 12 3 Real Mallorca 4 0 2 2 3 5 2 -------------------------- Las Palmas 4 0 2 2 1 3 2 Almeria 4 0 1 3 4 9 1 Sevilla 3 0 0 3 5 8 0 Note:-- Top four qualify for Champions League; team in fifth qualifies for the Europa League.

The sixth-place team goes into the Europa Conference League play-offs-- Bottom three are relegated