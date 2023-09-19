Open Menu

Football: Spanish La Liga Table

Published September 19, 2023

Football: Spanish La Liga table

Madrid, Sept 18 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2023 ) :Spanish La Liga table after Monday's match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Real Madrid 5 5 0 0 10 3 15 Barcelona 5 4 1 0 13 4 13 Girona 5 4 1 0 11 4 13 Athletic Bilbao 5 3 1 1 9 4 10 ---------------------------------- Valencia 5 3 0 2 7 4 9 --------------------------------- Rayo Vallecano 5 3 0 2 6 8 9 ---------------------------------- Atletico Madrid 4 2 1 1 10 4 7 Cadiz 5 2 1 2 5 7 7 Getafe 5 2 1 2 5 7 7 Real Betis 5 2 1 2 5 10 7 Real Sociedad 5 1 3 1 8 7 6 Osasuna 5 2 0 3 7 8 6 Villarreal 5 2 0 3 8 10 6 Alaves 5 2 0 3 5 7 6 Real Mallorca 5 1 2 2 4 5 5 Celta Vigo 5 1 1 3 4 7 4 Sevilla 4 1 0 3 6 8 3 ---------------------------------- Granada 5 1 0 4 9 16 3 Las Palmas 5 0 2 3 1 4 2 Almeria 5 0 1 4 5 11 1 Note:-- Top four qualify for Champions League; team in fifth qualifies for the Europa League.

The sixth-place team goes into the Europa Conference League play-offs-- Bottom three are relegated

