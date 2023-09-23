Open Menu

Football: Spanish La Liga Table

Faizan Hashmi Published September 23, 2023 | 05:41 PM

Football: Spanish La Liga table

Madrid, Sept 22 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2023 ) :Spanish La Liga table ahead of this weekend matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Real Madrid 5 5 0 0 10 3 15 Barcelona 5 4 1 0 13 4 13 Girona 5 4 1 0 11 4 13 Athletic Bilbao 5 3 1 1 9 4 10 ---------------------------------- Valencia 5 3 0 2 7 4 9 --------------------------------- Rayo Vallecano 5 3 0 2 6 8 9 ---------------------------------- Atletico Madrid 4 2 1 1 10 4 7 Cadiz 5 2 1 2 5 7 7 Getafe 5 2 1 2 5 7 7 Real Betis 5 2 1 2 5 10 7 Real Sociedad 5 1 3 1 8 7 6 Osasuna 5 2 0 3 7 8 6 Villarreal 5 2 0 3 8 10 6 Alaves 5 2 0 3 5 7 6 Real Mallorca 5 1 2 2 4 5 5 Celta Vigo 5 1 1 3 4 7 4 Sevilla 4 1 0 3 6 8 3 ---------------------------------- Granada 5 1 0 4 9 16 3 Las Palmas 5 0 2 3 1 4 2 Almeria 5 0 1 4 5 11 1 Note:-- Top four qualify for Champions League; team in fifth qualifies for the Europa League.

The sixth-place team goes into the Europa Conference League play-offs

Related Topics

Granada Cadiz Almeria Bilbao Las Palmas Valencia Barcelona Top Real Madrid Atletico Madrid Sevilla Celta

Recent Stories

Gautam Gambhir praises Babar Azam's World Cup pote ..

Gautam Gambhir praises Babar Azam's World Cup potential

32 minutes ago
 Tareen vows to serve people if given chance

Tareen vows to serve people if given chance

41 minutes ago
 Fujairah Crown Prince attends Prophet Mohammed’s ..

Fujairah Crown Prince attends Prophet Mohammed’s birthday commemoration

1 hour ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed witnesses agreement to implement ..

Sultan bin Ahmed witnesses agreement to implement &#039;Sharjah Sat-2&#039;

2 hours ago
 COP28 Presidency tells United Nations General Asse ..

COP28 Presidency tells United Nations General Assembly: “Climate change is our ..

2 hours ago
 ZHO disseminates sign language for deaf members of ..

ZHO disseminates sign language for deaf members of society, facilitate their emp ..

3 hours ago
Abu Dhabi City Municipality hosts event promoting ..

Abu Dhabi City Municipality hosts event promoting Beauty of Al Shamkha gardens

3 hours ago
 Nawaz Sharif did not escape from jail to fly to Lo ..

Nawaz Sharif did not escape from jail to fly to London, says Solangi

3 hours ago
 A Mighty Price-drop Comes to a Stellar realme C-Se ..

A Mighty Price-drop Comes to a Stellar realme C-Series Line-up

3 hours ago
 Sharjah Airport receives Saudi passengers with fes ..

Sharjah Airport receives Saudi passengers with festive atmosphere

3 hours ago
 World Cup 2023: Indian Visa delay forces Pakistan ..

World Cup 2023: Indian Visa delay forces Pakistan to cancel 'team-bounding trip' ..

4 hours ago
 4th annual Emirates Oncology Society conference la ..

4th annual Emirates Oncology Society conference launched in Dubai

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous