Football: Spanish La Liga table

Madrid, Sept 22 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2019 ) :Spanish La Liga table after Sunday's two early matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Granada 5 3 1 1 11 5 10 Sevilla 4 3 1 0 5 1 10 Real Sociedad 5 3 1 1 7 4 10 Atletico Madrid 5 3 1 1 5 4 10 Villarreal 5 2 2 1 12 8 8 Real Madrid 4 2 2 0 9 6 8 Athletic Bilbao 4 2 2 0 4 1 8 Barcelona 5 2 1 2 12 9 7 Levante 5 2 1 2 6 5 7 Osasuna 5 1 4 0 4 3 7 Getafe 5 1 3 1 7 6 6 Alaves 4 1 2 1 2 2 5 Real Betis 5 1 2 2 6 9 5 Valladolid 5 1 2 2 4 7 5 Celta Vigo 5 1 2 2 3 6 5 Valencia 4 1 1 2 5 7 4 Real Mallorca 5 1 1 3 4 8 4 Espanyol 5 1 1 3 3 9 4Eibar 5 0 2 3 4 7 2Leganes 4 0 0 4 1 7 0