UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Football: Spanish La Liga Table

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sun 22nd September 2019 | 07:40 PM

Football: Spanish La Liga table

Madrid, Sept 22 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2019 ) :Spanish La Liga table after Sunday's two early matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Granada 5 3 1 1 11 5 10 Sevilla 4 3 1 0 5 1 10 Real Sociedad 5 3 1 1 7 4 10 Atletico Madrid 5 3 1 1 5 4 10 Villarreal 5 2 2 1 12 8 8 Real Madrid 4 2 2 0 9 6 8 Athletic Bilbao 4 2 2 0 4 1 8 Barcelona 5 2 1 2 12 9 7 Levante 5 2 1 2 6 5 7 Osasuna 5 1 4 0 4 3 7 Getafe 5 1 3 1 7 6 6 Alaves 4 1 2 1 2 2 5 Real Betis 5 1 2 2 6 9 5 Valladolid 5 1 2 2 4 7 5 Celta Vigo 5 1 2 2 3 6 5 Valencia 4 1 1 2 5 7 4 Real Mallorca 5 1 1 3 4 8 4 Espanyol 5 1 1 3 3 9 4Eibar 5 0 2 3 4 7 2Leganes 4 0 0 4 1 7 0

Related Topics

Valladolid Granada Bilbao Valencia Barcelona Sunday Real Madrid Atletico Madrid Sevilla Espanyol Celta

Recent Stories

Sharjah Chamber organises workshop on Road Lightin ..

16 minutes ago

Amal Al Qubaisi receives Head of China’s Supreme ..

46 minutes ago

Emirati-Saudi non-oil trade reach AED417.6 billion ..

46 minutes ago

AWST 2020 goes online: 47 clubs from 11 nations re ..

1 hour ago

ADGM, DPM sign agreement enabling real estate titl ..

1 hour ago

Hazza bin Zayed, President of Togo review relation ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.