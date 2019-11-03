Football: Spanish La Liga table

UrduPoint.com
Madrid, Nov 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2019 ) :Spanish La Liga table after Saturday's second match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Barcelona 11 7 1 3 29 14 22 Real Madrid 10 6 3 1 21 9 21 Granada 11 6 2 3 18 13 20 Atletico Madrid 11 5 5 1 11 6 20 Sevilla 11 6 2 3 14 12 20 Real Sociedad 11 6 1 4 18 12 19 Villarreal 11 5 2 4 25 16 17 Levante 12 5 2 5 15 14 17 Valencia 12 4 5 3 17 18 17 Athletic Bilbao 11 4 4 3 11 7 16 Getafe 11 4 4 3 17 15 16 Osasuna 11 3 6 2 12 11 15 Valladolid 11 3 5 3 11 14 14 Eibar 11 3 3 5 12 16 12 Alaves 11 3 3 5 9 14 12 Real Betis 11 3 3 5 14 21 12 Real Mallorca 11 3 2 6 9 15 11 Celta Vigo 11 2 3 6 6 14 9 Espanyol 12 2 2 8 6 20 8Leganes 11 1 2 8 5 19 5afp

