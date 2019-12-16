Football: Spanish La Liga table

(@FahadShabbir)

Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2019 ) :Spanish La Liga table after Sunday's third match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Barcelona 16 11 2 3 43 20 35 Real Madrid 15 10 4 1 32 11 34 Sevilla 16 9 4 3 20 15 31 Getafe 17 8 6 3 26 16 30 Atletico Madrid 17 7 8 2 18 10 29 Real Sociedad 17 8 4 5 28 20 28 Athletic Bilbao 17 7 6 4 19 12 27 Valencia 16 7 5 4 26 23 26 Granada 17 7 3 7 24 22 24 Osasuna 17 5 8 4 22 20 23 Levante 17 7 2 8 22 26 23 Real Betis 17 6 5 6 24 29 23 Villarreal 16 5 4 7 28 24 19 Alaves 17 5 4 8 18 24 19 Valladolid 17 4 7 6 14 20 19 Eibar 17 4 4 9 15 28 16 Real Mallorca 17 4 3 10 18 30 15 Celta Vigo 17 3 5 9 14 25 14Leganes 17 2 4 11 12 28 10Espanyol 17 2 4 11 12 32 10