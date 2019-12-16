UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Football: Spanish La Liga Table

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Mon 16th December 2019 | 12:40 AM

Football: Spanish La Liga table

Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2019 ) :Spanish La Liga table after Sunday's third match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Barcelona 16 11 2 3 43 20 35 Real Madrid 15 10 4 1 32 11 34 Sevilla 16 9 4 3 20 15 31 Getafe 17 8 6 3 26 16 30 Atletico Madrid 17 7 8 2 18 10 29 Real Sociedad 17 8 4 5 28 20 28 Athletic Bilbao 17 7 6 4 19 12 27 Valencia 16 7 5 4 26 23 26 Granada 17 7 3 7 24 22 24 Osasuna 17 5 8 4 22 20 23 Levante 17 7 2 8 22 26 23 Real Betis 17 6 5 6 24 29 23 Villarreal 16 5 4 7 28 24 19 Alaves 17 5 4 8 18 24 19 Valladolid 17 4 7 6 14 20 19 Eibar 17 4 4 9 15 28 16 Real Mallorca 17 4 3 10 18 30 15 Celta Vigo 17 3 5 9 14 25 14Leganes 17 2 4 11 12 28 10Espanyol 17 2 4 11 12 32 10

Related Topics

Valladolid Granada Bilbao Valencia Barcelona Sunday Real Madrid Atletico Madrid Sevilla Celta

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Rashid receives AAAID Chairman and Boar ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah Municipality learns about latest digital s ..

2 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Colombian Foreign Minister, co ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah Consultative Council committee prepares to ..

3 hours ago

Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi officially named the ..

3 hours ago

Brand Dubai and Dubai Municipality ink agreement t ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.