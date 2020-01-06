Football: Spanish La Liga Table
Faizan Hashmi 16 seconds ago Mon 06th January 2020 | 12:10 AM
Madrid, Jan 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2020 ) :Spain Primera Liga table after Sunday's penultimate match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Barcelona 19 12 4 3 49 23 40 Real Madrid 19 11 7 1 36 12 40 Atletico Madrid 19 9 8 2 22 12 35 Sevilla 19 10 5 4 24 18 35 Real Sociedad 19 9 4 6 33 25 31 Valencia 19 8 7 4 29 25 31 Getafe 19 8 6 5 26 20 30 Athletic Bilbao 19 7 8 4 20 13 29 Villarreal 19 8 4 7 33 26 28 Granada 19 8 3 8 25 25 27 Levante 19 8 2 9 26 29 26 Real Betis 19 6 6 7 26 32 24 Osasuna 18 5 8 5 25 24 23 Valladolid 19 4 9 6 17 23 21 Alaves 19 5 5 9 20 29 20 Eibar 19 5 4 10 18 29 19 Real Mallorca 19 4 3 12 18 33 15 Celta Vigo 18 3 5 10 15 28 14Leganes 19 3 5 11 16 30 14Espanyol 19 2 5 12 14 36 11