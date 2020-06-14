Football: Spanish La Liga table

Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2020 ) :Spanish La Liga table after Sunday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Barcelona 28 19 4 5 67 31 61 Real Madrid 27 16 8 3 49 19 56 Sevilla 28 14 8 6 41 29 50 Real Sociedad 27 14 4 9 45 33 46 ------------------------------------- Getafe 28 13 7 8 38 27 46 Atletico Madrid 28 11 13 4 32 22 46 ------------------------------------- Valencia 28 11 10 7 39 40 43 Villarreal 28 12 5 11 45 38 41 Granada 28 12 5 11 35 33 41 Athletic Bilbao 28 9 11 8 30 24 38 Osasuna 27 8 10 9 34 38 34 Levante 28 10 4 14 33 41 34 Real Betis 28 8 9 11 38 45 33 Valladolid 28 7 11 10 25 34 32 Alaves 28 8 8 12 29 39 32 Eibar 27 7 6 14 27 41 27 Celta Vigo 28 5 11 12 22 35 26 ------------------------------- Real Mallorca 28 7 4 17 28 48 25 Leganes 28 5 8 15 22 41 23 Espanyol 28 5 8 15 25 46 23 Note: -- Top four qualify for Champions League -- Fifth and sixth into Europa League-- Bottom three relegatedafp