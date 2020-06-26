Football: Spanish La Liga table

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2020 ) :Spanish La Liga table after Thursday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Real Madrid 31 20 8 3 59 21 68 Barcelona 31 21 5 5 70 31 68 Atletico Madrid 31 14 13 4 39 22 55 Sevilla 31 14 11 6 44 32 53 -------------------------------- Getafe 31 13 10 8 40 29 49 Villarreal 31 14 6 11 49 40 48 -------------------------------- Real Sociedad 31 14 5 12 47 39 47 Valencia 31 12 10 9 41 44 46 Granada 31 12 7 12 37 36 43 Athletic Bilbao 31 10 12 9 33 27 42 Osasuna 31 9 11 11 36 46 38 Levante 31 11 5 15 37 44 38 Alaves 31 9 8 14 31 46 35 Real Betis 30 8 10 12 40 48 34 Valladolid 31 7 13 11 26 36 34 Celta Vigo 31 7 12 12 29 35 33 Eibar 31 8 8 15 32 47 32 -------------------------------- Real Mallorca 31 7 5 19 29 52 26 Leganes 31 5 10 16 23 44 25 Espanyol 30 5 9 16 26 49 24 Note: -- Top four qualify for Champions League-- Fifth and sixth into Europa League-- Bottom three relegated