UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Football: Spanish La Liga Table

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 26th June 2020 | 01:00 AM

Football: Spanish La Liga table

Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2020 ) :Spanish La Liga table after Thursday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Real Madrid 31 20 8 3 59 21 68 Barcelona 31 21 5 5 70 31 68 Atletico Madrid 31 14 13 4 39 22 55 Sevilla 31 14 11 6 44 32 53 -------------------------------- Getafe 31 13 10 8 40 29 49 Villarreal 31 14 6 11 49 40 48 -------------------------------- Real Sociedad 31 14 5 12 47 39 47 Valencia 31 12 10 9 41 44 46 Granada 31 12 7 12 37 36 43 Athletic Bilbao 31 10 12 9 33 27 42 Osasuna 31 9 11 11 36 46 38 Levante 31 11 5 15 37 44 38 Alaves 31 9 8 14 31 46 35 Real Betis 30 8 10 12 40 48 34 Valladolid 31 7 13 11 26 36 34 Celta Vigo 31 7 12 12 29 35 33 Eibar 31 8 8 15 32 47 32 -------------------------------- Real Mallorca 31 7 5 19 29 52 26 Leganes 31 5 10 16 23 44 25 Espanyol 30 5 9 16 26 49 24 Note: -- Top four qualify for Champions League-- Fifth and sixth into Europa League-- Bottom three relegated

Related Topics

Valladolid Granada Bilbao Valencia Barcelona Top Real Madrid Atletico Madrid Sevilla Espanyol Celta

Recent Stories

UAE Government: commercial centres, restaurants al ..

17 minutes ago

Dubai&#039;s economic sectors operations to return ..

1 hour ago

Central Bank withdraws AED34.15 bn of surplus liqu ..

1 hour ago

Dubai launches Food Security Dashboard

2 hours ago

UAE to provide $50 million to support Sudan&#039;s ..

2 hours ago

Iraqi officials commend UAE&#039;s medical aid

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.