Football: Spanish La Liga Table

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 07th July 2020 | 08:30 AM

Football: Spanish La Liga table

Madrid, July 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2020 ) :Spanish La Liga table after Monday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Real Madrid 34 23 8 3 62 21 77 Barcelona 34 22 7 5 78 36 73 Atletico Madrid 34 16 14 4 46 25 62 Sevilla 4 16 12 6 49 33 60 ------------------------------ Villarreal 34 16 6 12 54 44 54 Getafe 33 14 10 9 42 31 52 --------------------------------- Real Sociedad 34 15 6 13 51 43 51 Athletic Bilbao 34 12 12 10 38 29 48 Valencia 34 12 11 11 43 50 47 Granada 34 13 8 13 42 40 47 Osasuna 33 11 11 11 40 47 44 Levante 34 12 7 15 42 47 43 Valladolid 34 8 15 11 28 37 39 Real Betis 34 9 11 14 44 55 38 Alaves 34 9 8 17 32 51 35 Celta Vigo 34 7 14 13 33 43 35 Eibar 34 9 8 17 34 51 35 -------------------------------- Real Mallorca 34 8 5 21 35 59 29 Leganes 34 6 10 18 25 49 28 Espanyol 34 5 9 20 27 54 24 Note: -- Top four qualify for Champions League-- Fifth and sixth into Europa League-- Bottom three relegated

More Stories From Miscellaneous

